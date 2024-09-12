Savant Capital LLC Buys 11,026 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

