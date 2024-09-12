Savant Capital LLC Buys 3,622 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 232.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $179.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

