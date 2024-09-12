Savant Capital LLC Buys 7,201 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

