Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America lifted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.