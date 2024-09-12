Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $372.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

