Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,917,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Ball Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.