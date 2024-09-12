Savant Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

