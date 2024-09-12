Savant Capital LLC Has $767,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 139.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 354,429 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after purchasing an additional 156,534 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,093,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

