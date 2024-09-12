Savant Capital LLC Has $783,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $60.83.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

