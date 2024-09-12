Savant Capital LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $283.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

