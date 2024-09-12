Savant Capital LLC Has $867,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

