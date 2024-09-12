Savant Capital LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 649,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 441,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

