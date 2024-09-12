Savant Capital LLC Has $932,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 624,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 441,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $117.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

