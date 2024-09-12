Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

