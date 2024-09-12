Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Leidos by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 194,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 109,030 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $201,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $152.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.10. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.