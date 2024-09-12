Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $230.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

