Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,761,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $7,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

