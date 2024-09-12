Savant Capital LLC Purchases 7,005 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 192,045 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -280.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

