Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,207 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

