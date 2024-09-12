Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $88.44 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

