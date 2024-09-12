Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $189.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

