Savant Capital LLC Sells 834 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,870,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $158.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

