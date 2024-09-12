Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

