Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

