Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 465.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.