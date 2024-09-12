Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

