Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.