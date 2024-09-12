Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.7 %

SAIC opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,715 shares of company stock worth $200,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

