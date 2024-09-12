SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Shares Down 4.1%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 665,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,719,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

SciSparc Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Get SciSparc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.59% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.