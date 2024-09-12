Scotiabank Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

