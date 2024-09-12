Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1,062.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $86,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,968,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,380,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.4 %

SEE opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

