Seaview Investment Managers LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 172,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 910.0% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 908.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 991.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,875,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $158.27 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. The company has a market capitalization of $736.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.