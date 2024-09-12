Sebastian Rubino Sells 5,776 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$466,612.43.

Sebastian Rubino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCL Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sebastian Rubino sold 18,934 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total value of C$1,446,320.93.

CCL Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$82.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCL.B

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.