Sebastian Rubino Sells 5,776 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$466,612.43.
Sebastian Rubino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sebastian Rubino sold 18,934 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total value of C$1,446,320.93.
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$82.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.23.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
