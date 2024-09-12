SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $515,881.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,281,703 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE S opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

