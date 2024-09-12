SentinelOne (S) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/5/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $18.50 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – SentinelOne had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

8/22/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/15/2024 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,281,703. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after buying an additional 643,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

