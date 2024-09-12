SES AI (NYSE:SES) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SES opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. SES AI has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $360.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.44.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SES AI will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,276 shares of company stock worth $85,214. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SES AI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SES AI by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

