Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Raised by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

