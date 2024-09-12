Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,075,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 167,434 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

NYSE SHG opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

