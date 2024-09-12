Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($43.61) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.68) to GBX 3,600 ($47.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Greggs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRG

Greggs Trading Down 1.6 %

About Greggs

LON:GRG opened at GBX 3,130 ($40.93) on Tuesday. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 2,244 ($29.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,230 ($42.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,029.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,887.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,336.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.