Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($43.61) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.68) to GBX 3,600 ($47.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Greggs Trading Down 1.6 %
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
