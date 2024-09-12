Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.41) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 417.50 ($5.46).
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
