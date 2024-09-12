Shore Capital Upgrades Regional REIT (LON:RGL) to “Hold”

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Regional REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:RGL opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.76. The company has a market capitalization of £208.12 million, a PE ratio of -154.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.50 ($5.75).

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional REIT

In related news, insider Massy Larizadeh bought 102,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,221.40 ($13,366.55). Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

