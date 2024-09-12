SigmaRoc’s (SRC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.38% from the stock’s current price.
SigmaRoc Price Performance
SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.38 million, a PE ratio of 3,290.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.61 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.70 ($0.96).
About SigmaRoc
