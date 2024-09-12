Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.40 and last traded at C$12.14. 21,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 3,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.29.
Silex Systems Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.71.
About Silex Systems
Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silex Systems
- What are earnings reports?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.