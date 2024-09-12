Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

