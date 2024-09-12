Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Price Performance

TSE SKE opened at C$10.72 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). On average, equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skeena Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$68,136.00. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.