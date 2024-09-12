SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $1,448,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $74.45 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

