SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of SKYX Platforms stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. SKYX Platforms has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -2,864.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 260.53%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SKYX Platforms will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 234,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

