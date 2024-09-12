SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of SL Green Realty worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 10.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE SLG opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.