Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after buying an additional 230,815 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 351,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,451,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,352,420 shares of company stock worth $12,091,682 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Read Our Latest Report on SNAP

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.