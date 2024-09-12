Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $276.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

